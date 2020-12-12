Several Trains Cancelled Till January 31; See Full List Here

Due to Corona crisis, there are already few trains running, so now the fog has also started falling on the rail traffic. Due to fog in many parts of the country, the Railways has decided to cancel a lot of trains. Along with this, the railway has also changed the time of many trains. Railways has decided that this system will be implemented by January 31. If you are in preparation for these train journeys then check this list.

According to Pankaj Kumar, CPRO of Northeast Railway, many trains have been canceled from December 16 to January 1, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminus (train number 02571) will be canceled on all Wednesdays and Sundays between December 16, 20, 23, 27, and January 30, 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31. Anand Vihar Terminus-Gorakhpur (Train no. 02572) will be canceled on all Mondays and Thursdays between 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 December and 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28 January.

For this, some trains have been partially canceled due to fog by the Railways. Of these, Gorakhpur-Kanpur Anwarganj (Train no. 05004) will remain canceled between Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur Anwarganj from 16 December to 31 January and Kanpur Anwarganj-Gorakhpur (Train no. 05003) between 16 December to 31 January, Kanpur Anwarganj-Prayagraj Rambagh.

There are some trains which have also been canceled due to the protest against the Central Agricultural Law. Some trains in Punjab have been canceled due to farmer demonstrations.

Railway has canceled Amritsar-Darbhanga (train number 05212). This train was supposed to run from Amritsar on 13 December. Apart from this, Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala (train number 04652) and Jayanagar-Amritsar Ambala (train number 04651) have been canceled. Both these trains have been canceled on the Amritsar-Ambala route.

