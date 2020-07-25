Several trains cancelled in view of complete lockdown in West Bengal: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel, short terminate and withdraw stoppages of various trains in West Bengal jurisdiction in view of complete lockdown in the state on July 25 and 29.

The West Bengal government has ordered a lockdown on July 23 and 25 during the present week and announced July 29 in the next week to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As per the State government’s order, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport would remain closed during the lockdown.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

A. 02201/02202 Sealdah (Kolkata)-Bhubaneswar-Sealdah Duronto Special from Sealdah on 27th July and from Bhubaneswar on 28th July, 2020 will remain cancelled.

B. 02074/02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Special on 25th & 29th July, 2020 from both the directions will remain cancelled.

C. 02246/02245 Yesvantpur-Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special from Yesvantpur on 28th July and from Howrah on 29th July, 2020 will remain cancelled.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION (SHORT TERMINATION/ORIGINATION) OF TRAINS:

A. 02703/02704 Howrah-Secunderabad-Howrah Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar & Howrah on 29th July, 2020:

B. 02704 Secunderabad-Howrah Special from Secunderabad on 28th July, 2020 will run up to Bhubaneswar and will remain cancelled from Bhubaneswar to Howrah.

C. 02703 Howrah-Secunderabad Special from Howrah on 29th July, 2020 will be cancelled between Howrah & Bhubaneswar and will originate from Bhubaneswar instead of Howrah towards Secunderabad.

STOPPAGE OF TRAINS WITHDRAWN on 29th July

A. Stoppage for 02801/02802 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special at Purulia Jn. on 29th July, 2020 has been withdrawn.

B. Stoppage for 02823/02824 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi AC Special at Hijli on 29th July, 2020 has been withdrawn