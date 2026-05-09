Several injured in stone pelting incident in Maharana Pratap Jayanti rally in UP

Advertisement

Hapur (UP): Several people were left injured after clashes between two groups resulted in stone-pelting during a procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

As per officials, the incident took place at the Dhaulana area in the Dehra village of Hapur, when an argument broke out between some people over buying ‘gutka’ from a shop. The argument turned into a clash and stones were pelted by some people during a procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rajpur ruler Maharana Pratap.

Advertisement

Following the incident, security has been beefed up and senior officials have arrived at the spot to monitor the situation.

After the police intervened, two people were arrested and the situation was brought under control.