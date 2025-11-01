9 dead, several injured due to stampede in Andhra Pradesh, CM condoles deaths

Advertisement

Srikakulam: In a shocking and tragic incident, several people have been feared dead due to a stampede in Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. The CM has condoled the deaths.

Andhra Pradesh CMO posted on X about the stampede and wrote, “A stampede took place at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, leaving several people injured.

The post further read, “The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.”

Further the X post informed, “Police rushed to the spot. State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.”

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu shared an X post on his official X handle and wrote, “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock.”

“The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.” the CM said.

“I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” he further added.

