Several Children and Women Injured as Joyride Collapses at Fair in Bihar’s Sasaram

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Sasaram: Several children and women sustained injuries after a joyride at a ‘Disneyland fair’ collapsed in Bihar’s Sasaram on Friday, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment following the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“Some children and women sustained injuries following an accident at Disneyland. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital,” he told ANI.

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The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known. Further details regarding the cause of the collapse are awaited.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident.

(ANI)