Seven-year-old Russian boy sexually assaulted in Mathura

By IANS
Image Credits: IANS

Mathura: A seven-year-old boy of Russian origin, who lived with his father in an apartment in Mathura district, has been allegedly sexually assaulted by another minor.

According to the complaint received by police, the child was sexually assaulted thrice since October last year.

The parents of the boy had separated a few years ago and the boy lives with his father, who filed the complaint on Monday.

Police said that the victim met the alleged accused, a 13-year-old local boy, at an ashram they frequented during weekends for recreational activities.

The police spokesman said that an FIR has been registered under IPC section 377 (unnatural offence) and under sections of POCSO Act against the minor.

