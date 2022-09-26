road accident in himachal pradesh

Seven tourists killed, 10 injured in Himachal road accident

By IANS 0

Shimla: Seven tourists were killed and 10 injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Monday.

The tourists, largely belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were travelling when a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill near Jalori Pass in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night.

Most of the injured were admitted to the Regional Hospital in Kullu town, some 200 km from the state capital.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, an official told IANS.

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims of both the accidents from the badly mangled vehicle.

People in the area began rescue operations even before authorities reached the spot.

You might also like
Nation

Rs 200 cr scam case: Jacqueline to appear before Delhi court today

State

Hyva hits bike in Koraput district of Odisha, two dead

State

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, check updated rates in your city

State

Odisha: ‘Legends League Cricket’ match in Cuttack, today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.