Seven new judges take oath at Delhi High Court; total strength rises to 50

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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday witnessed the elevation of seven judicial officers to the High Court bench, increasing the court’s strength to 50, with Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administering the oath of office to the newly appointed judges at a swearing-in ceremony held on the court premises.

The seven judicial officers, including Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj, took the oath of office in the presence of their family members, colleagues and members of the Delhi High Court Bar.

Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena have been appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, while Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Dr Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as additional judges.

All seven judicial officers, who have been elevated from the Delhi district judiciary and judicial administration, formally assumed office following the oath-taking ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by all the sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, besides senior judicial officers, members of the Registry, lawyers and family members of the newly appointed judges.

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The appointments were notified by the Centre on Saturday, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The Collegium, at its meeting held on September 10, had recommended the names of eight judicial officers for elevation to the Delhi High Court. The Centre subsequently notified the appointment of seven judicial officers.

Among the newly elevated judges, Arun Bhardwaj was serving as the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court prior to his elevation. The other appointees have held several senior positions within the Delhi district judiciary, including as Principal District and Sessions Judges and Special Judges.

The appointments come at a time when the Delhi High Court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. With the appointment of the seven judicial officers, the working strength of the High Court has now risen to 50 judges.

The elevation of the judicial officers is also significant, as it brings extensive trial court and judicial administrative experience to the High Court bench, further strengthening the institution’s judicial capacity at a time when the court continues to work towards addressing its pending caseload and vacancies.