Seven labourers killed after soil caves in at Mehsana construction site in Gujarat

Gujarat: In a tragic incident, atleast seven labourers were killed after the soil caved in at a construction site in Gujarat on Saturday.

The accident took place near the Kadi town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday afternoon.

As per reports, the workers were digging a pit for an underground tank in Jasalpur village, about 37 km from the district headquarters when the incident took place and seven labourers were killed.

According to Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station, “Seven bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared trapped. Rescue operations are still on.”

The authorities are working to ensure the safe recovery of any additional workers still buried under the debris.