Seven killed, six injured after truck hits taxi from behind in Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur: In a tragic incident, seven people were killed while more than 6 people sustained serious injuries after a truck hit a taxi from behind in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The incident took place at 5 am in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased identities is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the taxi registered on the Uttar Pradesh number was enroute Bageshwar Dham from Chhatarpur railway station, when the truck registered on Punjab number hit it from behind. The taxi was travelling with four times more passengers than its sitting capacity.

The nearby people reached the accident site took the injured out from the taxi and rushed them to the district hospital Chhatarpur with the help of 108 ambulance service.

After getting the information, police reached the spot and initiated rescue work.

Meanwhile, the police took custody of the bodies of the deceased.

The investigation is underway.