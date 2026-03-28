Seven killed, several injured in avalanche at Zojila Pass in Ladakh

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New-Delhi: Seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured after an avalanche struck vehicles on Zojila Pass in Ladakh.

Rescue operations were launched after five vehicles were buried under heavy snow.

The avalanche engulfed multiple vehicles, killing seven occupants on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to nearby medical centres for medical treatment.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, announced that all government agencies, including disaster relief forces and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have been placed on high alert following the Zojila Pass avalanche.

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“Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” Saxena wrote in a post on X.

Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally… — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) March 27, 2026

In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death of seven people in the incident. Extending condolences on the incident, Mr Singh said all required assistance is being provided to the injured. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, also expressed grief over the tragic incident.