Seven killed, four injured in RTC bus-auto collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur

Anantapur: As many as seven people have died while four others were critically injured after an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying agricultural labourers near Thalagaspalle in Garldinne Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, the police said.

According to the police, 12 agricultural labourers from Nellutla village in Kuttluru Mandal traveled in an auto to work in Garldinne.

On their way back, the RTC bus, coming from the opposite direction, collided with their vehicle. Among the deceased, two died on the spot.

As per the police, the other two died while being transported to the hospital, while the other three succumbed to their injuries during their treatment in the hospital.

The remaining injured are being treated at the Anantapur Government Hospital.

Upon receiving the information, District SP Jagadeesh and DSP Venkateswarulu inspected the accident site. Police have taken the RTC bus driver into custody for further investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock over the incident. He announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

(Source: ANI)

