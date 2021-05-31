Pune: Amid the shortage of Covid vaccines in the country, Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the government on Sunday that it shall provide around 10 Crore of Covishield in the month of June.

The employees have been working round the clock in spite of various challenges because of the pandemic, said SII.

According to sources, Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end and 30 crore doses in August-September.

“We are pleased to inform that in June we will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of our Covishield vaccine to the country as compared to our production capacity of 6.5 crore doses in May,” Prakash Kumar Singh, said the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII.

India is currently using Covishield of SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech in its COVID-19 vaccination drive.