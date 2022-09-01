Serum Institute of India to launch country’s first cervical cancer vaccine today

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement in medical science of India, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to launch the first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical Cancer today.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will launch the vaccine at IIC Delhi in the presence of SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

It is to be noted here that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month granted SII to manufacture the qHPV against Cervical Cancer.

While speaking about the qHPV vaccine, Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the Covid working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said that the qHPV vaccine is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, in 85 per cent to 90 per cent of cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses.

According to the officials, the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC has demonstrated a robust antibody response that is nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups.