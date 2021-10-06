Serum Institute of India expands paediatric trials of Covovax

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India has expanded paediatric trial of Covovax vaccine in 7 to 11 years age across 10 sites in India, including Pune. This decision was taken after confirming vaccine safety in youngsters. SII also aims to scale the paediatric trial further by including kids in the two to six years age group in the next phase of trial.

As per a report of TOI, the trial is expanded after ensuring the vaccine safety in 100 children from each group in the reverse order of age. SII is expected to launch Covovax for adults in India by November 2021 and for children by early next year.

Bharati Hospital and KEM Hospital’s Vadu branch in Pune are among the 10 sites where the children are undergoing advanced trials. They would be followed up for six months after being inoculated with two doses of Covovax, added reports.

SII will be submitting the temporary trial results on immunogenicity after three months of the advanced clinical trial for licensure.

It is pertinent to mention that the phase 2 and 3 paediatric trials of Covovax had begun in August. It is set to have a total of 920 children including 460 in 12 to 17 years, 230 in 7 to 11 years and another 230 in 2 to 6 years age groups.

