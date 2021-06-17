Serum Institute likely to start clinical trials of Novavax vaccine for children in July

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to start the clinical trials of Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine on children in July. It is also planning to introduce the vaccine ‘Covovax’ as its version of the US firm Novavax’s vaccine in India by September.

Reportedly, Novavax said its that its Covid-19 vaccine has been highly effective with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against predominantly circulating variants.

On Tuesday, the government said that the efficacy data of Novavax vaccine against Covid-19 is promising and the clinical trials are in an advanced stage of completion in India.

NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said the data available in the public domain also indicates the vaccine is safe and highly effective.