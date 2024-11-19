Series accident in Uttar Pradesh 17 injured, see details here

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Dense fog has been experienced all over India as many as 17 have been injured in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Expressway in Faridabad. Visibility was very low due to fog, further reports added.

According to reports, a truck was hit by a truck coming from behind. As a result, the truck hit a bus from the front and collided with another truck. There were 17 people in the bus going from Panipat to Mathura. Police reached the spot and started rescue work. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital by the police.

However, the main reason for the accident was dense fog, the police said. The accident took place due to very low visibility. Traffic was disrupted due to the accident in Uttar Pradesh. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.