Serbian President congratulates Narendra Modi on electoral victory

New Delhi: The President of the Republic of Serbia congratulated Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. In an X post he wished that India will continue on its current path of impressive successes.

President of the Republic of Serbia took to X platform (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations Narendra Modi on your electoral victory.”

“I am confident that India will continue on its current path of impressive successes and prosperity under your prudent leadership and that we will keep fostering strong ties between Serbia and India,” the Serbian President also mentioned in the post.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, as the counting for the Lok Sabha elections went on yesterday. Modi defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.