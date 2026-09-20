Senior Journalist Payal Mehta passes away at 46

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New Delhi: Senior journalist Payal Mehta, 46, has died following a sudden health emergency, according to reports. Her death has prompted condolences from journalists and public figures.

Mehta had a long career in journalism and was associated with political and national affairs reporting.

Publicly available records identify her as a journalist who worked with News18/CNN-News18, with recent bylines appearing as late as September 2026.

The circumstances surrounding her death were reported as a sudden episode of uneasiness. No additional medical cause should be inferred beyond what has been publicly reported.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and sadness over Payal Mehta’s sudden passing in a social media post.

He remembered the senior journalist and conveyed his condolences to her family, describing her death as a deeply saddening loss.

Her sudden death has drawn tributes from people across political and media circles.