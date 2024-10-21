Senior IPS Ajay Kumar Singh appointed as DGP Jharkhand, approved by ECI

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has approved Ajay Kumar Singh for appointment as DGP Jharkhand, said reports.

Reports further said that he is the senior most IPS officer in the cadre. Ajay Kumar Singh belongs to 1989 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). Here it is worth mentioning that, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had on October 19 directed the Jharkhand State Government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect.

The ECI had issued an order which said acting DGP should hand over charge to the senior most DGP level officer available in the cadre. Sources said that the state Government had been directed to submit the compliance of these directions by 7 pm on October 19.

Further the Jharkhand Government shall submit a panel of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by 10 am by October 21, 2024 (today). This decision came taking into account a history of complaints and actions taken by the Commission against Gupta during previous elections.

A case No. 154/18 dated 29.03.2018 in Jagannathpur Thana under Section 171(B)(E)/ 171(C)(F) of IPC was also registered. In 2021, the Jharkhand government subsequently granted permission for an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.