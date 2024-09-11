Senior citizens above 70 years age to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, Union Minister

New Delhi: Senior citizens above 70 years age will come under universal health coverage Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana, it was informed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the cabinet meeting today, ANI informed in an X post on Wednesday.

As per this decision, the senior citizens above the age of 70 years will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. This will cover about 4.5 crore families in the country, which will include about 6 crore senior citizens.

“It has been decided to cover our senior citizens who are more than 70 years old under universal health coverage, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This is a very big decision. There is a great humanitarian thinking in this decision. They will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and this will cover about 4.5 crore families in the country, which will include about 6 crore senior citizens…” the Union Minister reportedly said.