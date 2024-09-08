Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed as finance secretary

New-Delhi: The government has appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey as Finance Secretary.

Mr Pandey replaces TV Somanathan, who has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary of India, succeeding Rajiv Gauba in August.

The official order stated, ” The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS, Secretary Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance as Finance Secretary.”

Earlier, Mr Pandey was the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

He is 1987-batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre and took charge of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management in October 2019.