Senior advocate Madhav Khurana appointed as special public prosecutor in Delhi car blast case

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Senior Advocate Madhav Khurana as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to lead the Delhi blast case to handle the trial and related legal proceedings in the deadly Delhi car blast case that claimed 15 lives and left several injured.

Khurana will represent the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is key investigation agency in the blast that took place on November 10, before the NIA special court and the Delhi High Court for a tenure of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008) read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharativa Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Madhav Khurana, Sr. Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Court and High Court, Delhi for a period of 3 years from the date publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier,” read a notification issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

In the case (RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI), the NIA has so far arrested seven accused who facilitated the suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, who had blown himself in the moving Hyundai i20 car he was driving around 7 pm on November 10 near Red Fort in Delhi.

The NIA also arrested the seventh accused Soyab of Dhauj, Faridabad (Haryana), in connection with the case on November 25, on charges of allegedly sheltering the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the terror act. Soyab told the NIA during his interrogation that he “not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist’s movements ahead of the attack.”

On November 20, the agency arrested Shaheen Saeed along with Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court.

Shaheen was recently taken to Faridabad to recreate the plot of terror plan as a massive cache of explosives (nearly 2,900 kg) was seized in Faridabad shortly before the blast, and the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was traced to a local dealer in the same area.

Earlier, the NIA arrested two other accused– Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had allegedly provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

During the course of investigation in the case with the arrested accused so far, the NIA said the inputs yet received has strengthened the agency’s understanding of the operational network behind the bombing. The NIA is continuing to track multiple leads and conduct searches across different states in collaboration with local police forces to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy.

Officials said efforts remain underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack. The agency has so far confronted all the seven arrested accused.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

The NIA conducted search operation on December 1 at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Uttar Pradesh and claimed to have recovered various digital devices and other incriminating materials during the searches conducted at the premises of several accused and suspects in the two states.

The NIA had earlier, on 26th and 27th November, conducted extensive searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad (Haryana). A huge quantity of cash, foreign currency, gold and other incriminating materials were seized during those searches, and the same are being minutely examined to unravel the conspiracy that culminated in the bombing.

So far, the NIA got to know that one of the accused Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle borne IED as Umar, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

Besides, the anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.

(Source: ANI)