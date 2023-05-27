Sengol handed over to PM Modi, to be installed at New Parliament

New Delhi: The Adheenams handed over the Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a day before the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament Building in Delhi. The historically important sceptre Sengol will be established at the New Parliament building tomorrow.

Adheenams handover the #Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, ANI tweeted on Saturday.

It is to be noted that earlier today AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Sengol (Historic golden sceptre) was the pride of Tamil Nadu.

In the letter, the former Chief Minister expressed gratitude for installing Sengol near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament building.

Palaniswami stated that Sengol represents Tamil pride, legacy and cultural heritage.

