SEMICON India 2026 Begins September 17; 600+ Companies from 52 Countries to Attend

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India’s semiconductor push is set to get a major international showcase in New Delhi this week, with more than 600 companies and representatives from 52 countries expected to participate in SEMICON India 2026.

The three-day conference and exhibition will be held from September 17 to 19 at Yashobhoomi, bringing together companies, investors, policymakers, researchers, start-ups, academic institutions and students involved in different parts of the semiconductor and electronics industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at around 10 AM on September 17 and address the gathering. This year’s edition is centred on the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, with the programme designed to look beyond chip manufacturing and cover the wider chain that supports the industry.

That broader approach will be visible on the exhibition floor, where the sector will be represented from semiconductor materials and equipment through chip design, fabrication and advanced packaging, and onward to electronics and complete systems. A new “Sand to Silicon to Systems” Value Chain Experience will demonstrate how these different stages connect.

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The scale of the event is also expected to be significant. Organisers anticipate around 50,000 visitors, alongside more than 400 executives and over 150 speakers from the participating ecosystem.

International participation will include dedicated Country Pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden. The exhibition will also have 12 State booths, giving Indian states a platform to present their involvement in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

The event is not limited to established manufacturers and technology companies. Its programme includes a Startup Pavilion, Innovation Showcase, Student Hackathon and Workforce Development Pavilion, bringing start-ups, students and talent-development initiatives into the wider industry conversation.

Several sessions will focus on areas beyond the core semiconductor manufacturing chain. Discussions will include developments in the display industry, while six Country Roundtables are planned to facilitate business collaboration and potential joint ventures. A separate forum will focus on women’s leadership.

With participants drawn from across the semiconductor value chain, SEMICON India 2026 is intended to provide a platform for discussions around investment, collaboration, innovation and talent development in India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.