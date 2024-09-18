See what one nation, one election entails, when the recommendations will be implemented

New Delhi: See what is one nation, one election entails. How it will be implemented and what shall be the timeline of implementation.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous elections under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Simultaneous elections and here are the recommendations of high-level committee:

1. Elections have been held simultaneously between 1951 and 1967.

2. Law Commission: 170th report (1999): One election to Lok Sabha and all Legislative Assemblies in five years.

3. Parliamentary Committee 79th Report (2015): suggest methods for simultaneous elections in two phases.

4. High Level Committee chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind extensively consulted a broad spectrum of stakeholders including political parties and experts.

5. The report is available online on the official website.

6. Extensive feedback has showed there is widespread support for simultaneous elections in the country.

Here is the list of recommendations:

1. The one nation, one election scheme shall be implemented in two phases.

2. In first phase: Conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections shall be done simultaneously.

3. In second phase: Conduct of local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) shall be done within 100 days of general elections.

4. There shall be a common electoral roll for all elections.

5. Detailed discussions will be initiated on implementation throughout the country.

6. The government of India shall constitute an implementation group.