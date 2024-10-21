Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir following terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir: There was a terror attack in Jammu and akshmir on October 20 following which security has been tightened in the area, said reports.

According to reports, security forces took position and cordoned off the area in Gaganger of Sonamarg area in Ganderbal following a terror attack yesterday. Authorities launched a search operation to neutralize the attackers and ensure the safety of the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner arrived at the hospital where the people who were injured in the Gagangir terror attack are undergoing treatment. Security has been heightened outside the hospital also said latest reports.

CM of J&K Omar Abdullah condemned the terror incident and said “I strongly condemn this attack” and also called it a “cowardly attack”.