Security Tightened Across Srinagar Ahead of Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

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New Delhi: Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir- NC, PDP, among others-observed August 5 as ‘Black Day’ to commemorate three years of the abrogation of Article 370.

Party workers held protests in Srinagar, among other regions of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for the restoration of the special status of the region.

A number of opposition leaders claimed that they were house arrested or detained briefly to stop protests and security was heightened in sensitive areas of the erstwhile state.

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The administration has not officially commented on such allegations but stated that the security deployments were part of its attempts to ensure public order.

The Article 370 was revoked, revoking the special status of the state, and it was reorganised into two Union territories-Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

But revocation of the Article continues to remain a major political issue, with regional parties demanding the “restoration of Article 370” while New Delhi reiterating that the decision led to development.