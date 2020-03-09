Security in northeast Delhi beefed up for Holi

New Delhi: Despite peace returning to northeast Delhi after the widespread violence last month, security arrangements in the area have been beefed up for Holi. Police and paramilitary forces were seen at sensitive spots in the area on Monday.

Usually, women of the area used to come out in groups to worship the image of Holika put up on the intersections on the road but this year the turnout has been low.

Asha Sharma, a resident of Vijay Park, said: “Till last year, we used to go to Ghonda Chowk to worship Holika in groups but this year we have decided to do it in front of our houses only.”

Though, now there is peace in the area but still we will do Holika worship in front of our houses as a precaution, she said.

Maujpur resident Neetu Saini said: “Every year my sisters-in-law used to come to my place here from Dwarka and Uttam Nagar to celebrate Holi but this year due to violence they refused to come to northeast Delhi. I have to worship Holika alone this year.”

The residents said this year the festival of colours is not as joyful as it used to be due to the violence that erupted after pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed on February 23 in Jafrabad.

More than 50 people died in the violence while over 200 were injured.