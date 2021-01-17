New Delhi: Even as the government on Saturday said there was no hospitalisation post-Covid vaccination, a 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he developed an allergic reaction, sources told IANS.

The guard had developed headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia after the vaccination. While he continued to remain in the ICU, his condition is stable, hospital sources added.

The doctors said his symptoms worsened about half an hour after this initial stabilization. Since this is a case of anaphylaxis requiring hospitalization, it has been classified as serious AEFI as per the guidelines.

The Union Health Ministry, in a press briefing held on Saturday evening, said that no hospitalisation post the inoculation of Covid vaccines have followed in the country.

Delhi has, however, reported 52 adverse events following immunization on the day of launch of the immunization drive against Covid-19.

Besides, a healthcare staff at NDMC Charak Palika also had to be hospitalised after he complained in the chest post the inoculation.

Delhi’s south and southwest districts accounted for 11 cases each while West Delhi and East Delhi reported six cases of adverse events each followed by the southeast district and New Delhi with five such cases each. North-west Delhi reported four adverse events, central Delhi two and north Delhi one such case.

All beneficiaries vaccinated at AIIMS received Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine, Covaxin, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers were vaccinated on January 16 in the national capital, of the stipulated 8,100 which was the target for the first day.

As many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated on day one of India’s first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive.