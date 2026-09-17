Security forces gunned down two terrorists in Udhampur Operation

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Udhampur: Two suspected terrorists were killed in a late-night gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday, September 16.

Their identities were not immediately known.

The security forces conducted a massive cordon-and-search operation in the Sohan area of Majalta after inputs of movement of suspected militants in the area.

During the encounter, the exchange of fire between the security forces and the suspected terrorists was reported.

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As per the sources, security forces searched the area in the wee hours and have recovered the bodies. The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the area.

A joint operation by the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police was being conducted in the area.

Further details, including the identities and affiliations of the deceased, are awaited.

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