Srinagar: A major encounter between terrorists and security forces has started at Brinthal area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The encounter started after the police and other security forces got a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in that area.

As the cordon was tightened around the place where terrorists were hiding, the security forces team came under a heavy volume of fire, triggering the encounter.

According to sources two to three militants are holed up as the firefight rages on.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in the last 24 hours and third in the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday two terrorists who were responsible for the killing of a five-year-old and a CRPF jawan last week were killed in an encounter at Bijbihara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district

