Encounter in Jammu
Image Credit: IANS

Security Forces Encounter Terrorists In Pulwama, Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A major encounter between terrorists and security forces has started at Brinthal area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The encounter started after the police and other security forces got a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in that area.

As the cordon was tightened around the place where terrorists were hiding, the security forces team came under a heavy volume of fire, triggering the encounter.

According to sources two to three militants are holed up as the firefight rages on.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in the last 24 hours and third in the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday two terrorists who were responsible for the killing of a five-year-old and a CRPF jawan last week were killed in an encounter at Bijbihara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi Talks About ‘Dignity Of India’s Poor’ In 16 Languages On…

Nation

IIT Alumni Council bans Chinese software

Nation

TikTok’s Indian alternative Chingari App founder Biswatma Nayak hails from…

State

ONGC recruitment to begin from July 3, apply soon for various posts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.