New Delhi,: After several days of violence in North-East Delhi, the situation has started to slowly return back to normal. On Thursday early morning the security forces conducted flag marches in various localities of the violence-hit region.

The flag marches come hours after the Delhi Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Srivastava took stock of the situation in Northeast district, on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

The security forces flag marched in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura which have been the most affected by violence in North-East Delhi.

At least 27 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured in the deadliest violence in the national capital in decades after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi since last Sunday, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, 25 people died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara area while two others succumbed to their injuries at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital near Delhi Gate.The reports of fresh fatalities came hours after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the violence-hit areas separately.

Speaking to IANS, Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent at GTB Hospital, said that 25 people have been killed in the violence in North-East Delhi since Saturday while more than 200 have been injured.During the day, GTB Hospital released figures of 22 fatalities, out of which nine persons died of bullet injuries.

In the violence that erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of a Delhi Police head constable. On Wednesday the body of an Intelligence Bureau staffer was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area. The IB staffer was identified as Ankit Sharma.

