Security forces busts terrorist hideout, 4 Lashkar associates held in Awantipora

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora and arrested four lashkar e taiba associates

By Abhilasha 0

Srinagar: The security forces destroyed a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area on Monday after arresting four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates, police said on Monday.

The Kashmir zone police said on its Twitter page, “Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 militant associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested.”

The police said that incriminating materials and other items were recovered during the operation.

“Case registered, investigation in progress,” said the J&K Police in its tweet.

Further details were awaited.

