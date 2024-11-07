Security concerns for Indians in Canada, programs of Consulate General of India in Toronto cancelled

By Sudeshna Panda
Indians in Canada

Toronto (Canada): Security concerns for Indians in Canada, programs of Consulate General of India in Toronto cancelled said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps in view of the security concerns. It is further worth mentioning that agencies have conveyed their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers.

The official post of the Consulate General of India in Toronto read of X as follows, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”

Read The Official X Post Here: 

