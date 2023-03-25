Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow in Karnataka; 1 held

According to police, PM Modi's vehicle was passing towards the venue of a public rally behind GMIT campus from the helipad.

Nation
By IANS 0
Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow
Photo: IANS

Bengaluru: An incident of security breach was reported during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident happened when PM Modi took part in a roadshow in an open vehicle after landing at the helipad.

According to police, PM Modi’s vehicle was passing towards the venue of a public rally behind GMIT campus from the helipad.

Take a look

Khusbhu’s old tweet against PM goes viral, BJP leader defends…

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies, Centre issues advisory on…

All of a sudden, a youth jumped over the fence and started running towards the vehicle of PM Modi.

However, the police and security personnel rushed towards the youth and stopped him. Later, he was detained.

(IANS)

IANS 18484 news
You might also like
Nation

Property dispute: Minor girl killed in Bihar

Nation

7-year-old dies after beaten by school teacher in Bihar

Nation

PM Modi inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

Nation

Rahul Gandhi says he isn’t Savarkar, won’t apologise

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.