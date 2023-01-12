Security breach at Hubballi roadshow as youth attempts garlanding PM

An enthusiastic youth in his eagerness to hand over a garland to the Prime Minister, ended up causing a security scare here on Thursday.

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
prime minister

Hubballi: An enthusiastic youth in his eagerness to hand over a garland to the Prime Minister, ended up causing a security scare here on Thursday. The security breach took place during the Prime Minister’s roadshow.

Security personnel sprang into action and pulled the young man away.

PM Modi who is in Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, participated in the roadshow ahead of the function. People in large numbers had lined the route and accorded the Prime Minister a rousing welcome.

Related News

Kerala farmer dies after tiger attack

Delhi woman murder: Graveyard caretaker arrested for took…

CCTV Footage shows Delhi cop getting stabbed repeatedly by…

6 year old boy falls into 40 feet bore-well in UP, rescued…

Further news awaited

(Inputs from IANS)

Also read: Anjali death case: Gujarat forensic team to visit crime spot

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.