Gurugram: As the farmers’ protests against the three Union Farm laws passed by the Central government reached the fifth day, the Delhi and Gurugram police on Monday tightened and beefed up the security further at the Delhi-Gurugram border on National Highway-48.

Delhi police again started checking suspicious vehicles and put up barricades on the carriageway. A large number of security personnel, including those from the Central Armed Police Forces, were deployed at the Delhi-Gurugram border.

This affected traffic movement on the expressway, however, no traffic congestion was witnessed on the national highway.

A senior Delhi police official visited the border area to take stock of the security preparedness.

An IANS mediaperson present at the Delhi-Gurugram border saw that nearly seven to eight trucks laden with mud were in the service lane of the carriageway.

A Delhi police official deployed at the border said,”We have instructed our senior officials to keep vigil on suspect vehicles and farmers groups entering the national Capital.”

Gurugram police officials claimed that none of the farmers groups entered Delhi from this route.

“The Gurugram police are already on high alert amid farmers’ protests. Personnel have already been deployed at all the connecting borders of the district. Rapid Action Force and extra police personnel have been reserved to face any untoward situation on the border locations,” said a Gurugram police official.

Meanwhile, police sources claimed that the Delhi police had received inputs about a number of farmers from Rajasthan who could be entering the national Capital through NH-48, following which both the states’ police alerted their personnel.

“There was no such impact reported in Gurugram. Security has been beefed since Thursday and strict vigil maintained in all seven border areas,” said the official.