Secunderabad railway police seizes 10 kg ganja, arrests two peddlers

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Secunderabad: In a joint operation, the Secunderabad Railway Police (GRP), EAGLE team (TGANB), and RPF conducted surprise checks against drug peddlers on platforms and trains at Secunderabad Railway Station, apprehending two accused transporting dry ganja from Berhampur, Odisha, to Delhi, as per the officials.

According to the officials, accused have been identified as Dipak Sahu, 26, of Gangapur village, Ganjam District, Odisha, and Deepak Gouda, 20, of Patapur village, Ganjam District, Odisha. Both are close friends from neighbouring villages and are reportedly involved in alcohol consumption and other vices.

According to police, the duo purchased 10 kg of dry ganja in five packets from Gajapati forest on 22 March for Rs 35,000. They initially boarded the Visakha Express and planned to travel to Delhi via Secunderabad. Upon arrival at Secunderabad on the morning of March 23, they waited in the general waiting hall with their backpacks containing ganja until they were intercepted by police at around 10 AM.

During the search, the accused voluntarily confessed to carrying ganja. Police seized 10.089 kg of dry ganja, valued at approximately ₹5.04 lakh, along with two mobile phones.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sandeep, IPS, I/C Superintendent of Railway Police, and SN Jawed, DSRP Secunderabad Unit, with active involvement from B Saieashwar Goud, IRP, T Madhav, SIRP, and staff from Secunderabad GRP, in coordination with EAGLE team and RPF personnel.

IGP Railway and Road Safety, K Ramesh Naidu, lauded the officers for their effective action and stated that they would be suitably rewarded.

(Source: ANI)

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