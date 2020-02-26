police
Section 144 to continue till further orders in northeast Delhi

New Delhi:  After unprecedented violence in Delhi, prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in several parts of the national capital, will continue till further order, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources in the Delhi Police confirmed that the prohibitory orders which were imposed on Tuesday haven’t been lifted as of now and status quo remains.

However, the police official refused to confirm anything about the shoot at sight orders.

According to sources, no officer in Delhi Police ordered for shoot-at-sight till now.

Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed in which 17 persons are confirmed dead.

