Section 144 imposed in Noida till 28 February

Uttar Pradesh: The Gautam Budh Nagar police imposed restrictions throughout the district, including the Noida and Greater Noida regions, under Section 144 of the CrPC. This restriction under Section 144 will remain in force until February 28, 2023.

The decision has been taken in view of upcoming holidays, festivals, and the COVID-19 protocol. From February 4 to February 28, the district is subject to Section prohibitive orders. Previously, the district was subject to Section 144 until January 31.

Until the end of February, the order prohibits the use of DJs and loudspeakers in religious places and clubs. Additionally, alcohol consumption in public places has also been prohibited. The order states that regular patrols will be carried out by the Noida police during these days.

In addition, there will be no procession in the city, and there will be strict restrictions on taking pictures or flying drones near government buildings or district homes.

Prayers will not be accepted in public. It is also against the law for members of the public to carry and display firearms in public areas.

According to the police commissioner, violating this order or any sub-section thereof will result in a violation of Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

On February 14, which is Valentine’s Day, and February 18, which is the holy festival of Mahashivaratri, the district will be under strict police surveillance.