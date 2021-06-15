Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru till June 21 with some exceptions

Image Credit: feminisminindia

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend restrictions under section 144 in public places in Bengaluru till June 21. The order has been issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

Reportedly, bus stands, railway stations and airports have been exempted from the order.

Earlier, weekend lockdown had been imposed in the state starting from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21.

Following are the new relaxations imposed:

  • All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.
  • Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.
  • Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.
  • All construction activities will be permitted.
  • Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.
  • Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .
  • Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.
  • Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.
  • Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.
  • Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.
  • Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.
