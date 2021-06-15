Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru till June 21 with some exceptions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend restrictions under section 144 in public places in Bengaluru till June 21. The order has been issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

Reportedly, bus stands, railway stations and airports have been exempted from the order.

Earlier, weekend lockdown had been imposed in the state starting from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21.

Following are the new relaxations imposed: