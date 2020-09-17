Section 144 extended in Mumbai in the wake of increasing Covid cases

section 144 imposed in Mumbai
By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Section 144 of CrPC that restricts free movement and gathering of people, has been extended in Mumbai. DCP Operations issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

The extension of the Act will be in force till September 30. It has been put in force in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a police official reportedly said on Thursday.

The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place in the city since lockdown began.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray urged citizens of Mumbai not to panic as it is an extension of the 31 August order. “No new restrictions have been imposed,” he wrote in a tweet.

