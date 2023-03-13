Second part of Budget session of Parliament begins today

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget session of Parliament will start from today. The session has a total of 17 working days and will continue till April 6. The second session is going to start after almost a month of the end of the first phase. The session is expected to be lively, especially as the opposition prepares to corner the central government over various issues.

The government aims to pass the Finance Bill during this session. Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to raise issues like allegations against the Adani group.

The Opposition leaders is set to hold a meeting today around 10 AM to discuss their floor strategy as they look to corner the government in the Parliament.

According to reports, the meeting will be held in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in the Parliament complex.