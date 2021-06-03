Second ‘Made In India’ Covid Vaccine Soon ! Centre Orders 30 Cr Doses From Biological E

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has finalized arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore doses of vaccine.

The vaccine is currently undergoing phase-3 of clinical trials and likely to be available in the next few months, informed health ministry.

The Health Ministry shall make an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the manufacturer for the second made-in-India vaccine after Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.

Reportedly, the doses shall be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E in the next few months. The vaccine being developed by them is an RBD protein, said Union Health Ministry.

The decision came after the criticism of the Centre’s vaccination policy as it fell short when India was hit by a fierce second wave of Covid in March-April. The government had to pause exports of Covid shots under its “Vaccine Maitri” programme.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) examined Biological-E’s proposal and recommended its COVID-19 vaccine for approval.