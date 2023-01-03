Second Covid-19 booster shot not needed, says Report

New-Delhi: Looking at the Covid-19 situation in India, the government informed that there is no need to administer second booster dose.

“First we have to complete the booster drive in the country,” said the government sources.

On Tuesday, India registered 134 coronavirus infections, with active cases declining to 2,582. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956). The overall death toll to date stands at 5,30,707.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, 220.11 cr total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Until 31 December, 53 international travellers tested positive for coronavirus during the random sampling at airports across the country..

The Union Ministry made RT-PCR reports mandatory for all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand to India before departure and uploading a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023.