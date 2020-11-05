Second Batch Of Rafale Jets Arrives In India

By KalingaTV Bureau

New-Delhi: The second batch of three Rafale jets landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat after 7000-km flying non-stop from France.

Taking to twitter, the IAF announced that the fighter jets arrived in India at 8.14 pm. “Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France,”

The Rafele jets took off from Istres in France and reached Jamnagar in Gujarat. They were accompanied by French Air Force’s mid-air refuelling aircraft.

The jets took over 8 hours to reach the Jamnagar Airbase directly from France.

The first batch of five jets had arrived in India onJuly 29. They had refueled midair and also took a stopover at Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

You might also like
Nation

Over 50K Covid Positives In India, Tally Reaches 83.6L

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

Business

Check Gold Rate For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Nation

Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.