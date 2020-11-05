Second Batch Of Rafale Jets Arrives In India

New-Delhi: The second batch of three Rafale jets landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat after 7000-km flying non-stop from France.

Taking to twitter, the IAF announced that the fighter jets arrived in India at 8.14 pm. “Second batch of IAF #Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on 04 Nov 20 after flying non-stop from France,”

The Rafele jets took off from Istres in France and reached Jamnagar in Gujarat. They were accompanied by French Air Force’s mid-air refuelling aircraft.

The jets took over 8 hours to reach the Jamnagar Airbase directly from France.

The first batch of five jets had arrived in India onJuly 29. They had refueled midair and also took a stopover at Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).