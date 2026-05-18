SEBI to Regulate AI Trading Amid Rising Cyber Threats

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is putting together clear set of rules to manage how artificial intelligence is used in trading. On Monday, May 18, 2026, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey spoke at an event by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) in Odisha. He said SEBI will soon release specific guidelines for AI-driven trading. The upcoming framework aims to establish a balance between promoting operational innovation and enforcing rigorous risk controls as algorithmic and AI-led trading continues to expand across India’s financial markets.

Pandey didn’t just highlight the benefits of AI; he called it a powerful tool, yes, but one that raises serious risks to market stability. Sure, AI helps automate tricky financial processes, improves efficiency, and makes it easier to reach more investors, even across different languages. But at the same time, it opens up fresh vulnerabilities. That’s why SEBI is drafting a special advisory to protect regulated players and the broader market from these new AI-powered threats.

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He broke down why these cyber risks are significant. As more financial firms start relying on the same or linked software, the entire system becomes easier for hackers to target. If cybercriminals find loopholes, they can use AI to attack at a scale and speed we haven’t seen before. Since India’s securities market is deeply connected, one breach can set off major disruptions and put the market’s core strength at risk.

Pandey went beyond just the tech stuff. He talked about recent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and said they’re just part of normal global investment ups and downs, not a sign of deeper trouble. He also mentioned a new AI-powered program, Project Jagrook, meant to raise investor awareness. Wrapping up, he asked asset managers and financial firms to steer people away from shady, unauthorized deposit schemes and help them invest in safe, regulated products instead.