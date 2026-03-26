SEBI & Google Launch ‘Verified App Label’ to Combat Trading Fraud

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These days, investing in the stock market takes nothing more than a swipe on your phone. It’s convenient, sure, but the same technology that makes trading easy also lets scammers pull off cyber-frauds you couldn’t have dreamed of a decade ago. SEBI knows this—losing people’s trust is as bad as losing their money. That’s why they’re trying to close the “authenticity gap” that’s been creeping into the mobile space.

Here’s what’s happening: fake apps, called “clone apps,” are popping up everywhere, pretending to be legit brokers and tricking folks into handing over their money. SEBI’s Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, calls this one of the biggest challenges for new investors.

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So SEBI’s doing something about it. They teamed up with Google and rolled out the “Verified App Label Initiative”—the first of its kind worldwide. Now, you’ll see a “Verified” badge on the Google Play Store for any app that belongs to a SEBI-registered broker. It’s a simple label, but it cuts out the confusion when you’re about to download a trading app. They’ve already given badges to over 600 broker apps, and they plan to extend it to investment advisors and bond platforms soon.

But that’s not all. This badge is just one piece of a tougher surveillance system. SEBI’s getting aggressive—they’ve flagged more than 130,000 pieces of dodgy digital content and removed 66 fake trading apps from app stores. It’s a shift in how they approach regulation: rather than simply reimbursing people afterward, they want to stop fraud before it starts. SEBI is even using API controls to keep unregistered brokers and shady influencers from advertising on Google and Meta, locking out the bad actors before they can find vulnerable users.

For investors, SEBI’s campaign comes with a simple mantra: “Pehle Pechaan Kare, Fir Nivesh Kare”—First Identify, Then Invest. It’s a reminder that, in a world where everything’s digital, staying safe isn’t just up to regulators or tech companies—it’s on you, too. By adding this “Verified” label to a broader framework—Check your bank accounts, Validate UPI handles, Verify app labels—SEBI hopes to make impersonation nearly impossible. If all goes well, India’s capital markets will keep growing, backed by security you can actually trust.