Searches begin in J&K’s Akhnoor after suspicious movement noticed

Jammu: Security forces started searches in Jammu’s Akhnoor area on Monday after noticing movement of two suspects there.

After the presence of two suspects was reported, security forces launched a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) in Akhnoor.

Reports said that locals observed the movement of two suspects and they immediately called the police. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area.

“It is believed that both the suspects are armed. The suspects were seen by the locals close to an army installation. The area has been put on high alert,” official sources said.

Security forces are on high alert in Jammu division after terrorists carried out attacks in higher reaches close to densely forested areas.

Security forces have been deployed in sufficient strength to deal with the terrorists and weed them out from the densely forested areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Ramban and other districts of Jammu division.